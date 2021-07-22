Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the UL Bend of Fort Peck Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD...NORTHEASTERN PETROLEUM AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 534 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Devils Creek Rec Area, or 42 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area and Sun Prairie. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

