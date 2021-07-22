Ezekiel Elliott received vaccine to “put myself in the best situation” to play
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott contracted COVID-19 last summer, and it took him a month to recover. This offseason, Elliott received a COVID-19 vaccine. “I got the vaccine just because I wanted to put myself in the best situation to be out there for my team week in and week out,” Elliott said Thursday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “But I mean not everyone feels that strongly or maybe other people still have their view of vaccines. You can’t force someone to do something they don’t want to do with their body.”profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
