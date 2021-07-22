Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott received vaccine to “put myself in the best situation” to play

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott contracted COVID-19 last summer, and it took him a month to recover. This offseason, Elliott received a COVID-19 vaccine. “I got the vaccine just because I wanted to put myself in the best situation to be out there for my team week in and week out,” Elliott said Thursday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “But I mean not everyone feels that strongly or maybe other people still have their view of vaccines. You can’t force someone to do something they don’t want to do with their body.”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#American Football#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cowboys Defense

Defense is the biggest mystery surrounding the Cowboys this upcoming season. Ezekiel Elliott has liked what he’s seen so far in training camp. Elliott praised the Cowboys defense several times while talking to reporters on Thursday. He mentioned the defense seems “refreshed, super confident and lots of energy,” per Jane Slater of NFL Network.
NFLDallas News

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott now pose different worries for Dallas Cowboys offense

OXNARD, Calif. — Minus their leader, the Cowboys marched on Thursday. They engaged in their first full practice without Dak Prescott since he missed two-thirds of the 2020 season with a broken ankle. And while I think there are real concerns about this latest injury — a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder — he’s likely to be fine before the club opens its 17-game schedule at Tampa Bay in six weeks.
NFLourcommunitynow.com

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

﻿ Ezekiel Elliott ﻿ is not planning on a repeat of the 2020 season. The running back spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape, and his progress was captured by a photo of his recent physique that has since gone viral. While he appreciates the comments regarding his new form, he said Thursday his work was intended to do precisely one thing: be a better player than he was in 2020.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mike McCarthy signals that the Cowboys are ready to be smarter about Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott had by far his worst season of his young career in 2020, a common theme for many Cowboys players this past year. In response, Elliott showed up to training camp looking noticeably leaner, faster, and more determined than ever. Other players have been raving about his offseason prep routine, which reportedly included working out with Dak Prescott and other teammates at the quarterback’s own private football field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up His Year 6 Mindset

Believe it or not, this upcoming season will be Ezekiel Elliott‘s sixth year in the NFL. Even Elliott himself is having a hard time fathoming his now veteran status. Elliott had an up-and-down campaign in 2020, carrying the rock 244 times for 979 yards and six touchdowns. Statistically speaking, it was one of his worst seasons as a professional football player. But there’s plenty of reasons as to why, most of which revolved around Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury and a lack of a true passing game.
NFLmyfoxzone.com

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ready to bounce back after 'difficult season'

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys held their annual "state of the franchise" training camp presser to open in Oxnard, Calif. Dallas is returning to Oxnard for the first time since 2019. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Cowboys held camp at The Star in Frisco. Being back in Southern California established a "back to football" theme for the team.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says He Weighs 218 Pounds, Lowest Weight Since OSU

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently getting a motivated Ezekiel Elliott this season. Elliott revealed Thursday that he weighs 218 pounds, his lowest weight since he played at Ohio State. He told reporters he's been focused on bettering his nutrition coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign. "Just having the year I...
NFLNBC Sports

Ezekiel Elliott was motivated to shape up after disappointing 2020

The then and now photos of Ezekiel Elliott‘s stomach tell the story. He is in the best shape of his life, reporting to training camp weighing 218 pounds. That’s 10 pounds down from what the Cowboys listed him weighing last season, and the lightest he has weighed since his freshman season at Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Dak Prescott is a perfect test in week one

The Buccaneers will start their Super Bowl defense campaign against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. As it stands, the Buccaneers are the best team in the NFL after winning the Super Bowl, but all of that starts over when the 2021 NFL season officially kicks off.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Ezekiel Elliott’s lean, mean and 218 entering Cowboys’ training camp

Dallas Cowboys football is officially back! The team has arrived in Oxnard, California and already has their first practice under their belt. There’s a lot of exciting news already after Thursday’s practice and one topic of interest has to be Ezekiel Elliott’s new slim and trim look. Celebrating his 26th...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'That Hurts': Ezekiel Elliott Lightens His Load at Cowboys Camp

OXNARD, Calif. - Ezekiel Elliott celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday with his first practice at Dallas Cowboys training camp - and with a "lighter load,'' in a sense. “Just having the year I had last year,” Elliott said, “you don’t need more motivation than that. I just know the type of player I am. I don’t think I showed that last year. I got a lot to prove.''
NFLRealGM

Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Got A Lot To Prove'

Coming off the worst statistical year of his career, Ezekiel Elliott feels he has a lot to prove in 2021. "Just having the year I had last year, you don't need more motivation than that," Elliott said. "I just know the type of player I am. I don't think I showed that last year. I got a lot to prove. I just made sure I didn't leave any doubt out there that I didn't do as much as I needed to do."
Weight Lossngscsports.com

Ezekiel Elliott, at lowest weight since college has something to prove

Ezekiel Elliott took the NFL by storm in 2016 by leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards. He continued the next season by leading the league in rushing yards per game, another rushing title in 2018, and finished fourth in yards/touchdowns, second in all-purpose yards, and first in 100-yard games in 2019.

Comments / 1

Community Policy