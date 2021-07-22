Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain Over southern Tucson due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit and Rita Ranch.

alerts.weather.gov

