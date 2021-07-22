Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE