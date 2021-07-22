John Fogerty Draws Inspiration from the ‘Beauty of Nature’ To Write Music

Everyone in some way or another looks to something or someone for inspiration. That might be parents, or a personal ‘hero’, or an idea, or a philosophy, or even a belief supported by mythology. In some cases, a person’s primarily inspiration might come from his or her own self-interests. While that is true of all people to some extent, the vision of such people is limited to only that which serves them. But in all cases the culture and the family unit in which we were born mold our inspiration. What we are down to our DNA, what we believe, and how we see others and the world in general is merely an accident of birth, which we had no hand in choosing. And of course every culture thinks it is the ‘right’ culture because usually that is all the people have been exposed to, understand, and accept.