Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.