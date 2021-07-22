Hempfield softball coach Bob Kalp retires after 25 seasons, 7 WPIAL titles
After 25 years, 431 wins, seven WPIAL championships and four state titles, Hempfield softball coach Bob Kalp is calling it a career. Kalp, 76, joined the Spartans’ staff as an assistant in 1991 and took over as head coach before the 1997 season. He helped guide Hempfield to five consecutive championships in the WPIAL’s highest classification from 2015-19, and the Spartans won three PIAA titles in a row from 2016-18 — the first team in WPIAL history to accomplish the feat.www.post-gazette.com
