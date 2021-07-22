The Disney World Construction Projects You Completely Forgot About
With the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary coming up, there are quite a few construction projects going on around the parks and resorts!. We’ve been keeping track of TWO new roller coasters coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT and keeping you up to date on all the new nighttime fireworks shows, restaurants, and entertainment arriving on October 1st. But, there are still some projects that Disney hasn’t provided an update on (or an opening date) just yet and you may have even forgotten about them!allears.net
