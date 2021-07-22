Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Disney World Construction Projects You Completely Forgot About

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary coming up, there are quite a few construction projects going on around the parks and resorts!. We’ve been keeping track of TWO new roller coasters coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT and keeping you up to date on all the new nighttime fireworks shows, restaurants, and entertainment arriving on October 1st. But, there are still some projects that Disney hasn’t provided an update on (or an opening date) just yet and you may have even forgotten about them!

allears.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Table Service#Toy Story Land#Hollywood Studios#Roundup Rodeo Bbq#Patina Restaurant Group#Epcot Neighborhoods#World Discovery#Halcyon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Economy
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
Related
Lifestyleallears.net

Save on Your Next Disney World Meal with Costco’s Gift Card Deal!

When you’re super excited to try a bunch of your favorite food around Disney World, sometimes the prices just add up. But, there are also great ways you can snag discounts before you even head to the restaurants around the parks and resorts! And, you can actually head to your local grocery store before your Disney trip to save money early!
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

50 Favorites: Snacks of Walt Disney World

In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, which opened on October 1, 1971, we are highlighting the top 50 of some of our favorite things about the most magical place on earth! This week, we take a look at some of the best snacks, both sweet and savory, classics and new favorites.
Lifestyleallears.net

6 Disney World Rides Had 100-Minute Wait Times Today!

It’s time for another look at what the wait times were like today in Disney World!. It’s been a very busy day in Disney World, so we’re looking at ALL the wait times from the four parks today, August 2nd!. Magic Kingdom. 9 AM. Barnstormer featuring the Great Goofini: 5...
Celebration, FLallears.net

Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Book is Available for Pre-Order!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration officially kicks off in less than two months, and we’re starting to learn more about the special edition merchandise that’s set to be released in the coming weeks!
Restaurantsallears.net

PHOTOS: Pizzafari Has REOPENED in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

A lot of dining locations have been reopening in Disney World!. Most recently, Disney announced that Pizzafari, Columbia Harbour House, Yachtsman Steakhouse, AND Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood would reopen in the parks and resorts in August and today we’re headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to check out the first!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

6 Things That Will Be Different in Disney World in August

August is right around the corner, and Disney World is changing rapidly. There are a number of things that will be different in Disney World in August, so let’s go over everything you need to know if you have an August trip planned!. Masks Policy Change. On July 28th, Disney...
Shoppingallears.net

Disney’s Next Collectible is Based on A Fan-Favorite Ride!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney is gearing up for the Halloween season, and that means lots of spooky merchandise!. This morning, Disney dropped some Halloween Minnie ears online, and we’re already seeing a...
Lifestyleallears.net

Disney College Program Participants Can Apply to Work at the ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Recently, Disney World brought back the Disney College Program to the parks. Those whose programs were canceled in 2020 were given the opportunity to return, along with any newly eligible participants. Many of these new Cast Members have arrived and settled into their roles around Disney World recently, but now they’re being offered another opportunity!
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Merchandise Collection!

Starting October 1st, we’ll see an elaborate 18-month celebration for 50 years of Walt Disney World. There is SO much planned, like a new fireworks show, golden character statues, and a brand new ride opening! We haven’t seen a ton in terms of merchandise for the occasion, but that all changes today, because we just got a sneak peek of the merch coming for Disney’s 50th anniversary!!
TravelWDW News Today

Pontoon Boat Rentals to Resume at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Later this Month

Guests looking for a relaxing day on the waters of Walt Disney World will soon be able to float their way back to a pontoon boat. Pontoon rentals are expected to resume at select resort hotels sometime later this month, though no exact day has been confirmed. Marinas will reopen at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort to accommodate the rentals, which will be available daily from 11 AM to 5 PM on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the Walt Disney World website, their Sun Tracker® Pontoon boats seat as many as ten guests, and cost $45.00 per half-hour to rent. As of the writing of this article, there’s been no word as to when the rental of smaller watercraft, such as the Sea Raycer mini-speedboats or the six-person Montauk boats, will resume.
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: More Halloween Decorations Arrive in Disney World Overnight!

Though it may seem a little early to some Disney-goers, everything will be in place when Halloween officially kicks off in Magic Kingdom next week with the first night of the new holiday event — BOO Bash! And, we started to see some decorations pop up on Main Street, U.S.A. yesterday, but today there’s even more!
TravelInside the Magic

INSANE Crowds Flood Main Street, U.S.A. For Disney World Fireworks

When Walt Disney World Resort announced that fireworks would be returning to Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, Guests were ecstatic to see the Happily Ever After show again. Then, Disney confirmed that Happily Ever After will end its run on September 29 to make way for the special 50th...
TravelInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Opens Without TWO Popular Rides

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort opened at 8 a.m. EST today, but Guests who were at the theme park for rope drop were unable to ride two popular attractions first thing this morning. Neither Splash Mountain nor The Magic Carpets of Aladdin opened with the Park today....
Travelallears.net

Hear Us Out — You Need to Take a Break at Walt Disney World

Listen, we totally get it: you’re at Walt Disney World, the Most Magical Place on Earth. You’ve planned for what feels like ages. Your bank account is reeling. But despite all of it, you need to take a break while you’re in Disney World. It might sound crazy to hit...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What to Do When the IMPOSSIBLE Happens in Disney World

Even with the most impeccable planning for your Disney World trip, there’s always the possibility that something might go a little off track. And, though there are a lot of things you can anticipate — an afternoon rain, a child meltdown, you lose something (or someONE), what about the times that something that you couldn’t necessarily plan for…happens. Well, that’s what we’re talking about today!
Lifestyleallears.net

We NEED This Hong Kong Merch to Come to Disney World ASAP!

Last year was Hong Kong Disneyland’s big 15th Anniversary!. Recently, Hong Kong Disneyland shared the anniversary festivities with one of their sister resorts!. On the Disney Parks official TikTok account, the folks over at Disneyland showed off a special “care package” they received from Hong Kong Disneyland!. #HongKongDisneyland has been...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Is This Reopened Snack Spot at Disney World Just Another Version of PizzeRizzo?

Disney World has been reopening quite a few restaurants lately. Counter service restaurants like Pizzafari and Columbia Harbour House are reopening soon, and today another Disney World quick-service restaurant opened!. Catalina Eddie’s in Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened today!. This counter service restaurant serves quick eats like pizza, salad, breadsticks, and...
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Did We Find The Coolest Disney World Trash Cans?

Just about everything at Disney World is pretty impressive, even the garbage cans! In the past, we’ve talked about how Disney’s garbage is sent out of the park in vacuum tubes and all the other cool details about Disney’s garbage system and how the trash system was revamped to prevent food waste.

Comments / 0

Community Policy