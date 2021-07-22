Jeff Smith - A Workforce for Everyone
Long before I entered politics, I worked in the private sector. From an early age, I was needed for my father’s business to mop floors, empty trash and eventually clean windows. As high school graduation approached, my father sat down with me and laid out why he wanted me to forgo college and continue working with him, hoping someday I’d buy the business from him. Thus, my future, as owner and manager of Bob Smith Window Cleaning, was set.www.wis.community
