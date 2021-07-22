Bernalillo Co. moves into new building, adopts new telework policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is in the process of moving more than 800 of its 2,600 employees into its new headquarters at Alvarado Square in Downtown Albuquerque. The county is consolidating a few of its offices into an eight-story building. Everyone is expected to be fully moved in by the second week of August. The county said the move will make it easier for the public to utilize county services.