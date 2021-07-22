Cancel
Accomack County, VA

New Zoning Law Could Bring Rocket Manufacturing Facility to Accomack County

By Doug Cortese
WBOC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC, Va. - A change in zoning near Wallops Island could bring a rocket manufacturing facility to Accomack County. Virginia Space Flight Authority presented a plan Wednesday to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors. County leaders changed the zoning from agricultural use to industrial use. Ron Wolff is the chairman of the board of supervisors for Accomack County. He says the county welcomes space travel companies.

