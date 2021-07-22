New Zoning Law Could Bring Rocket Manufacturing Facility to Accomack County
ATLANTIC, Va. - A change in zoning near Wallops Island could bring a rocket manufacturing facility to Accomack County. Virginia Space Flight Authority presented a plan Wednesday to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors. County leaders changed the zoning from agricultural use to industrial use. Ron Wolff is the chairman of the board of supervisors for Accomack County. He says the county welcomes space travel companies.www.wboc.com
