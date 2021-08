Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen was among the players named to the Mackey Award Watch List on Friday. The award is given annually to the country’s top tight end. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen appeared in all eight games last season for Nebraska, making seven starts. He set career highs with 18 receptions and 236 receiving yards, totaling at least one catch in ever game. Allen ranked second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, and his average of 13.1 yards per catch was the highest of any Husker with more than five receptions.