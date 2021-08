LONG BRANCH - A proposed beachfront luxury high rise cleared its first hurdle but still needs to obtain environmental permits and fend off a legal challenge from a neighbor. Developer 290 Ocean LLC was approved by the Planning Board to build a 10-story, 109-unit high rise on a two-acre site with an ocean view. The building's design features eight residential stories on top of a three-story automated garage with 234 car spaces. One level of the garage will be underground, thus the 10 stories.