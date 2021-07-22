Cancel
Yuma County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 530 PM MST/530 PM PDT/. * At 430 PM MST/430 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Westmorland to near Imperial to near Calexico, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 30. Locations impacted include Brawley, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon&#039;s Well, Algodones Dunes, Bonds Corner, Alamorio, Glamis and Wiest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

alerts.weather.gov

