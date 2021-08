What may be Rodney Reed's last, best chance to gain a new trial and clear his name after 23 years on Texas' death row is now underway in Bastrop. On July 19, Reed's attorneys began presenting new evidence and witness testimony before Judge J.D. Langley, who will decide whether the case is persuasive enough to recommend a new trial for Reed, a Black man sentenced to die by an all-white jury in the same courthouse in 1998 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.