I’m No Angel was the second film to feature Mae West as its lead actor, and the first where she received primary screenwriting credit. That’s fitting, because her character dominates the proceedings as thoroughly as possible. Tira (West) is a dancer and a lion tamer at a circus sideshow who keeps herself in style by using her innumerable wiles to get men to shower her with gifts. When a twist of fate takes her to New York City, she ends up involved with the wealthy Jack Clayton (Cary Grant). But when he’s persuaded that she’s not the kind of woman that he should be with, she sues him for breach of promise and handles the court case herself. Given the legal issues that West had faced due to the risque nature of her earlier stage productions, there’s doubtless an element of wish fulfillment for her in the story, especially in the confident way that Tira handles all of the witnesses against her. While the film was directed by Wesley Ruggles, it’s definitely West’s show, all the way.