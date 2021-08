NFL commissioner Roger Goodell continues to hope stadiums league-wide will be full for the 2021 season. "This year, we're comfortable that local regulations are going to allow us to have fans at all 32 stadiums," Goodell told Judy Battista of NFL Network. "We'll still be smart. We're still going to be willing to adapt. We're still going to do everything to make sure our fans are safe when they're there. But we expect full stadiums.