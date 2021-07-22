Cancel
Public Health

Sean Penn Won't Return to Work Until Cast and Crew of Watergate Series 'Gaslit' Get COVID Vaccines

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
New Haven Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Penn has set an ultimatum on the set of the upcoming Starz Watergate series “Gaslit”: either the entire cast and crew receive COVID-19 vaccines, or he’s not returning to work. Although NBCUniversal, “Gaslit’s” studio, imposed mandatory vaccines for “Zone A” cast and crew members (those in close proximity during production), and provided an on-site vaccination clinic for those involved with the production, Penn is putting his foot down. The actor’s representatives confirmed his decision to Variety.

