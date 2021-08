All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pro surfer Carissa Moore has a lot to prepare for. For the first time, surfing will be a part of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, and Moore will be competing for Team USA. Now 28, she started surfing when she was only five years old and became the youngest athlete to win the Surfing Wold Championship at 18. Since then she’s won three more times.