Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Nicky Jam to Headline Billboard Latin Music Week

Lately collaborations in music seem to be in fashion, and one of J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Eladio Carrión is approaching. It is not the first time that we have observed how other artists join forces to reach a great position on the charts. And the truth is that the collaboration of the Colombian artist with Daddy Yankee, Eladio Carrión and Bobby Shmurda will be one of those unstoppable hits that will not stop playing.