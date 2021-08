Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Looking to make your home more eco-friendly, but aren’t quite sure where to start? You might have switched over to more energy-efficient fans this summer, but a great way to make a difference is with your home’s lighting situation. Not only can a new lighting fixture use less power, it can also seriously enhance your home’s aesthetic! Just look at the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp, a cool way to change up your bedroom, living room, or office that gives you over 16 million colors and more than 358 effects to choose from. And right now this chic lighting solution is on sale for just $89.99 (54% off).