Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Injured list possible

Betts (hip) remains day-to-day, but a stint on the injured list is possible, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Betts remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants and has now missed five consecutive games. It was reported earlier in the week that Betts was available as a pinch-hitter, so the fact that a stint on the injured list is now considered may mean he isn't recovering as quickly as expected. Billy McKinney is starting in right field Thursday, though Zach McKinstry could also see an uptick in playing time if Betts does land on the injured list.