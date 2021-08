620 miles is the distance David Tracy would cover driving from his place in Detroit to the G/O media offices in New York City. The fact that he could do that trip in an electric vehicle without stopping to charge is next-level awesome. Mercedes-Benz claims that this seemingly impossible future is coming soon with the teaser of its upcoming EQXX electric machine. A real world range of 620 miles seemed utterly impossible just a few years ago, but these days I believe Mercedes.