'Snake Eyes' doesn't play its cards right

Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) is a walking, talking origin story. He’s a cipher with only a boilerplate inciting incident to his name, which of course that incident handily yet nonsensically explains. The nickname comprises much of his personality; the rest is his nagging thirst for vengeance against the man who killed his father. Like his fellow just-barely-anti-hero Wolverine, Snake Eyes spends time as a drifter and gets tangled up with the yakuza in Japan. Unlike Wolverine, this character is difficult to picture as part of a bigger, grander adventure. Despite its subtitle, it would be easy enough to forget what, exactly, Snake Eyes is supposed to be prequelizing, if not for an innocent question that comes over an hour into the movie: “So what’s the deal with Cobra?”