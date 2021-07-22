Cancel
Movies

'Snake Eyes' doesn't play its cards right

Texarkana Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Golding has undeniable screen presence. He's handsome, sure. Lots of actors are. But Golding also has that effortless charisma that the biggest movie stars possess. It's no wonder that he was catapulted from relative, travel show host obscurity to film fame with just one role in "Crazy Rich Asians" and that his name often pops up as a fan choice for the next James Bond. If the powers in Hollywood don't mess it up, he's going to be around for quite some time.

MoviesA.V. Club

Is it just us, or does Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe: Origins look pretty sick

Look, there’s no shortage of great trailers for bad movies—or, at the very least, misleading trailers for pretty good movies, like the one for Predators, which promised all those Predator crosshairs and didn’t deliver. But until we’re told otherwise or see it for ourselves, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe: Origins still looks kind of sick.
MoviesGamespot

Does Snake Eyes Have A Post-Credits Scene: The GI Joe Movie's Ending Explained

GI Joe is back! Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins is in theaters now, relaunching the long-running franchise on the big screen. If you want to know more about the film, make sure to check out GameSpot's Snake Eyes review. Obviously, the movie centers on the fan-favorite ninja from the original animated series, played by Henry Golding. However, a lot of seeds are planted for a larger GI Joe movie universe--including a hint at what could come in the next film.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Is Finally a Step in the Right Direction with the Franchise

I’ve been a fan of G.I. Joe ever since I was a kid. I loved watching the original cartoon, and I had a lot of the action figures. Hell, all these years later I’m still collecting them! I’ve been waiting for a long time to see a proper live-action G.I. Joe movie get produced. The first two that were made ended up being disappointing, but with this latest film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, they have finally made a good and enjoyable G.I. Joe movie.
MoviesPosted by
North Dallas Gazette

Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes is a welcomed opportunity to see a cast of talented Asian actors dazzle. Even in an action franchise film built around a Hasbro toy doll, they excel. The film is an extension of a franchise started in 2009 with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, when an elite military unit of special operatives (aka G.I. Joe) combated a sinister syndication of arms dealers known as Cobra. Among the players were Snake Eyes (as played by Scottish actor Ray Park) and Storm Shadow (Lee Byung-hun, The Magnificent Seven). An additional chapter, G.I Joe: Retaliation, was released in 2013 and directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). This new entry details the origin of the two aforementioned characters.
MoviesA.V. Club

Henry Golding plays Snake Eyes in a slick G.I. Joe origin story

Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) is a walking, talking origin story. He’s a cipher with only a boilerplate inciting incident to his name, which of course that incident handily yet nonsensically explains. The nickname comprises much of his personality; the rest is his nagging thirst for vengeance against the man who killed his father. Like his fellow just-barely-anti-hero Wolverine, Snake Eyes spends time as a drifter and gets tangled up with the yakuza in Japan. Unlike Wolverine, this character is difficult to picture as part of a bigger, grander adventure. Despite its subtitle, it would be easy enough to forget what, exactly, Snake Eyes is supposed to be prequelizing, if not for an innocent question that comes over an hour into the movie: “So what’s the deal with Cobra?”
MoviesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘Old’ And ‘Snake Eyes’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week, Steve is checking out M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller "Old" and the GI Joe Origins movie "Snake Eyes". Old is M. Night Shyamalan’s new mystery horror thriller about a family who finds a secluded beach that causes them to age rapidly. The family has to figure out how to get off the beach before it's too late.
MoviesCollider

Haruka Abe on Playing Akiko in ‘Snake Eyes’ and Why Filming the Alley Fight in the Rain Was a Challenge

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Haruka Abe about playing Akiko in the Snake Eyes origin story. During the interview, Abe talked about how she trained for the action sequences, why filming the alley fight in the rain was such a challenge, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes, auditioning for the role, what she’d like to see happen in a sequel, and more.
Moviesfayettevilleflyer.com

Layered performance by Golding can’t save Snake Eyes

If you decide to see “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” you might want to pop a dose of Dramamine before entering the theater for this dizzyingly shot action flick that’s meant to reset the franchise. From watching the movie, you might think the steady-cam operator was suffering from the jitters...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Review: They Meant To Retitle This Storm Shadow: Cobra Origins, Right?

In modern franchise filmmaking, origin stories play a key role. In essence, they are meant to be a launching pad – adding greater depth and history to particular characters in the aim of expanding fan bases and building potential for the future. In this regard, Robert Schwentke’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is technically successful… though in ways unexpected and surprising. Why? Because while the title of the new film suggests that Henry Golding’s central protagonist is the main event, co-star Andrew Koji winds up pulling off one of the more impressive spotlight-stealing performances in recent memory as Tommy, the friend of Snake Eyes’ whom fans know eventually becomes the villainous Cobra agent known as Storm Shadow.
Video Gamespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’

How pissed are you that in Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins not only do we see the ninja commando’s face, but here him speak…a lot? If that’s a thing for you, hello, my fellow GI Joe nerd. I feel you. It takes some getting used to, but with the casting of Malaysian cutie Henry Golding he was never going to stay hidden under a mask. A prequel of sorts to the previous GI Joe films, The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, it’s hard to see how this version of Snake Eyes could ever become the silent warrior we know, and that becomes a recurring issue even as the ninja action is sharp as a katana blade.
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: “Snake Eyes” is win for the ninja action

One of the most popular characters of the G.I. Joe series is Snake Eyes. He popped into existence in 1982 and now — finally — has his own movie. It stars Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame. “Snake Eyes” tells of how his father was killed by assassins when...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins?

Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, and Úrsula Corberó, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ is a superhero movie directed by Robert Schwentke with Joe Shrapnel, Evan Spiliotopoulos, and Anna Waterhouse serving as the screenwriters. It revolves around a man named Snake Eyes, whose only purpose in life is to find his father’s murderer and to avenge his death. However, his relentless pursuit of the culprit ends up taking him to unexpected places that turn his life around. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VideosCNET

Old, Snake Eyes aren't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US theaters. But this weekend's biggest releases -- Old, the latest paranormal horror movie from M. Night Shyamalan, and Snake Eyes, a G.I. Joe franchise flick -- aren't there.
MoviesComplex

How Henry Golding Became an Action Star While Getting ‘Snake Eyes’ Right

While COVID-19 restrictions are easing things up enough to allow moviegoers the option of taking in certified summer action flicks like Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in their local theaters, one of the interesting by-products is that it’s a film we were hype about for this year and last year. Part of that is because of the icon that is Snake Eyes and what he’s meant to the G.I. Joe franchise—I feel like I’ve wanted to see a Snake Eyes film since I was a kid, engrossed in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero animated series. A ninja, dressed in all black like The Omen, who was also a whole good guy? Big hype.
Moviesharrisondaily.com

On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic “Snake Eyes” lived up to its name. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Moviesimdb.com

Why ‘Snake Eyes’ Missed Its Mark at the Box Office — and What It Means for the ‘G.I. Joe’ Franchise

At the box office, “Snake Eyes” is ringing true to its moniker. The latest “G.I. Joe” installment, an origin story starring Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame, fell short of expectations, collecting a paltry $13.3 million in its first three days in North American theaters. Those ticket sales put “Snake Eyes” in second place on domestic charts, behind M. Night Shyamalan’s mind-bending thriller “Old” and its $16.5 million debut. It’s an embarrassing start for “Snake Eyes,” which cost $88 million to produce, not including the many millions spent on global marketing. It also illustrates the limits of franchise filmmaking at a time when studios are always on the hunt for the next big thing.

