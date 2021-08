Legendary TV morning show host Tom York, a fixture on Birmingham television from 1957 until 1989, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, his family said. He was 96. “He was such a terrific guy, he’s like an icon there in Birmingham,” said Fannie Flagg, author of “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe,” who worked on York’s show early in her career. “Every time I came home, I’d go out for coffee and have a good time with him. He was my first partner on television, as you probably know, on the morning show. He will be missed. I miss him very much. I’m heartbroken. He was a champ and lived a long, long, happy life. I wish that for everybody.”