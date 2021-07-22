Cancel
Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center Honors will return in December with a class that includes Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels and actress-singer Bette Midler. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity, after last year's ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under COVID-19 restrictions.

Celebrities

Quick Takes: Eric Clapton, Berry Gordy, Jr., Joni Mitchell, & Bette Midler, Sting, George Martin

Eric Clapton is doubling down on his very public anti-vaxxer stance in the wake of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating that venues hosting large crowds need to have the audience show proof of vaccination. Clapton responded by issuing a statement via Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London-based architect and anti-lockdown activist, which read: “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” (Ultimate Classic Rock)
Entertainment
CBS New York

Honorees Announced For 44th Kennedy Center Lifetime Artistic Achievement Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the five honorees Thursday for its annual lifetime artistic achievements. The recipients are operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. This year’s awards are scheduled for December 5. CBS2 will broadcast a two-hour primetime special on a date still to be determined.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Berry Gordy: A Chat with the Man Who Made Motown

Berry Gordy is among the five honorees selected to receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced its selection on July 21. The 91-year-old Gordy (known professionally as Berry Gordy Jr.) will be joined in Washington, D.C., on December 5 by singer-songwriter-musician Joni Mitchell, Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler and operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz.
Music
Wide Open Country

'The Rose': Bette Midler's Pop Standard Became Conway Twitty's 30th No. 1

One of Bette Midler's most enduring and endearing hits, the Amanda McBroom-penned adult contemporary standard "The Rose," first appeared on the original soundtrack for the Midler-starring and Janis Joplin-inspired 1979 film of the same title. The instant payoff earned Midler a Grammy (Best Female Pop Vocal Performance) and a Golden Globe award (Best Original Song). In the long run, the song became a No. 1 country chart-topper in 1983 for another well-rounded entertainer, Conway Twitty.
Musicbiography.com

Inside the Lifelong Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

When Aretha Franklin was inducted into the second class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, she had a familiar face by her side: fellow inductee and lifelong friend Smokey Robinson. It was rather symbolic that the two kids from Detroit, who grew up playing games in...
Music

Profile: Motown session giant James Jamerson

At a time when The Beatles were headlining the British musical invasion of America perhaps the strongest response from across the pond came from the Motown label. Motown possessed the capability of producing hit after hit from its collection of artists and each recording featured a very tight rhythm section.
Music
Amomama

Singer Natalie Cole Had No Heir after Heartbreaking Loss Struck Family in 2017

Natalie Cole was one of the most celebrated musicians whose influence persists. Sadly, a part of her legacy was cut short in 2017 when the family lost another loved one. Natalie Cole was the daughter of legendary singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole. As an R&B singer, she became successful in the mid-1970s. Despite her three marriages, the "Our Love" singer only had one child.
Celebrities

Legendary comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades, died Saturday at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital the age of 93. His longtime friend, attorney Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times, saying, “He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” adding that he had been hospitalized for two weeks with breathing difficulties.
Movies

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson Burn Up the Screen in Aretha Franklin Biopic

After several revised release dates because of the pandemic, the wait for the highly-anticipated biopic on the life of the Queen of Soul has finally come to an end. The movie, “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring Jennifer Hudson in the lead role as Aretha Franklin, premieres in theaters across the U.S. on Aug. 13.
Celebrities
Variety

Clarence McDonald, Keyboard Player and Producer for James Taylor, the Emotions and Others, Dies at 75

Clarence “Mac” McDonald, a keyboard player, producer, songwriter and arranger who worked with artists including James Taylor, Ray Charles, Bill Withers and the Emotions, died in Las Vegas July 21 from complications related to cancer, his friends and family reported. He was 76. During a 50-year-plus career in the music business, McDonald had as among his biggest hits as a producer the 1977 No. 1 smash by the Emotions, “Best of My Love,” from the “Rejoice” album he produced with Maurice White. He was also a producer on Bill Withers’ classic “Lovely Day” and the rest of Withers’ “Menagerie” album. Albums he...
Celebrities
Primetimer

Jackie Mason dies: The rabbi-turned-comedian known for kvetching with Borscht Belt humor was 93

Mason's Borscht Belt style of comedy "was punchy, down-to-earth and emphatically Jewish," William Grimes writes in Mason's New York Times obituary. An ordained rabbi, Mason quit to do comedy after three years because, he says, "somebody in the family had to make a living." Mason became nationally famous in the early 1960s, appearing on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show. In 1964, he allegedly flipped off Ed Sullivan during a televised misunderstanding, which led to Sullivan canceling his future bookings and Mason suing and winning. In 1989, Mason and Lynn Redgrave starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom Chicken Soup about an interfaith relationship between a middle-aged Jewish man and an Irish Catholic woman. Mason was a regular on The Simpsons, playing Rabbi Hyman Krustofski over 11 episodes over 18 years, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over performance. He also played himself on a 2007 episode of 30 Rock. He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Program for the TV special based on his one-man stage show The World According to Me. In 2005, Comedy Central ranked Mason as the No. 63 greatest standup of all time.

