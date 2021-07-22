Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King Of Prussia, PA

The Goddard School Builds Targeted Curriculum Around Great Works of Children’s Literature Focusing on Social-Emotional Development

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Goddard School launches Life Lesson Library, a targeted curriculum built around great works of children's literature focusing on social-emotional development. (Submitted Image) KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — This fall, The Goddard School has introduced a targeted curriculum built around great works of children’s literature focusing on social-emotional development. Life...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
King Of Prussia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La La La#Life Lesson Library#Goddard Systems Inc#La La La#Ashley Spires Life#Goddardschool Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy