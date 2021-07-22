Rhombus Energy Solutions to Showcase New Products for EV Charging at Five Tradeshows Over the Next Six Months

$100 Million LoneStar Life Sciences OZ Fund LLC (the “Fund”) launches seeking Accredited investors for an investment in indoor growing facilities for hops and other crops along with sales of related products from rural agricultural opportunity zones near Lockhart and San Marcos Texas. The Fund will invest substantially all of the net proceeds of the offering in an affiliated operating company, LoneStar AgriTech, LLC (“LoneStar AgriTech”), who is on a mission to build and manage one million square feet of the most advanced indoor controlled environment greenhouse facilities in Texas. The initial focus will be on growing and harvesting high margin fresh hops for sale to breweries and the extraction of Xanthohumol for medicinal/nutraceutical purposes. The indoor facilities will provide highly automated and computer-controlled environments to maximize plant growth and yield while setting a new standard for responsible low-power, carbon-negative companies. Using the hops as the profitability foundation, future expansion into additional crops are expected to include cannabis, commercial hemp, and other certain food crops that would benefit from the high-yield potential of the indoor growing facilities.