Ek's Note: We are blessed and lucky at hockeybuzz.com to have Sportsology.com's Russ Cohen as one of the co-hosts of the Daily HockeyBuzzcast. As you probably know, Russ is one of the best hockey prospect people in the biz...in my opinion..THE best. You may have also heard Russ on the NHL Network on Sirius/XM. Whenever I want to know about a prospect, when people in the hockey industry want to know about a prospect, they turn to Russ. So today, while I post rumors to the rumor tracker, we will be posting some of Russ' work in this space..to see ALL of Russ' reports go to sportslology.com.