Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Northern Clay County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cecil Field, or 9 miles north of Middleburg, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Middleburg, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Fleming Island, Oakleaf Plantation, Picolata, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Switzerland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH