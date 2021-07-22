Pierogi Fest Is Back! Starting Friday In Whiting, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, the wackiest fest in the Midwest is back.

Whiting, Indiana is ready to roll for the return of Pierogi Fest.

The festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Friday with the Pierogi Parade and the “Busha Ladies” stepping off at 7:00 p.m.

Get there early, because it does get very crowded. Before COVID, 300,000 people attended each year. So skip breakfast Friday and enjoy the Polish food and dance a polka.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist and our former colleague Steve Baskerville will be the Grand Marshals of the parade.

CBS 2 will have live coverage Friday on the news at 11 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, And from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Whiting.