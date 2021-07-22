Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiting, IN

Pierogi Fest Is Back! Starting Friday In Whiting, Indiana

Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 11 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, the wackiest fest in the Midwest is back.

Whiting, Indiana is ready to roll for the return of Pierogi Fest.

The festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Friday with the Pierogi Parade and the “Busha Ladies” stepping off at 7:00 p.m.

Get there early, because it does get very crowded. Before COVID, 300,000 people attended each year. So skip breakfast Friday and enjoy the Polish food and dance a polka.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist and our former colleague Steve Baskerville will be the Grand Marshals of the parade.

CBS 2 will have live coverage Friday on the news at 11 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, And from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Whiting.

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Whiting, IN
State
Indiana State
Whiting, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierogi Fest#The Fest#The Pierogi Parade#Covid#Polish#Cbs 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
CBS Chicago

2021 CrossFit Games Individual Finals To Air On CBS Sunday, August 1

(CBS Local)- After a different format last year due to the COVID pandemic, the CrossFit Games return to Madison, Wisconsin this week with an in-person competition to determine which athletes in each division will earn the title of “Fittest On Earth”. The events start on Tuesday July 27 with live coverage of the individual finals on Sunday August 1 set to air on CBS Television Network.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Nine More States Added To Chicago Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine more states have been added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to revise its mask guidance, and recommend that some vaccinated people wear masks indoors again. The Chicago Department of Public Health added Alabama, Alaska,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Air Quality Alert stays up through Tuesday. The low for Monday night is 72, with hazy and warm conditions. A disturbance to our north could increase our cloud deck for the morning, with clearing by afternoon. It will be hot again Tuesday with highs to 93 degrees.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

5 Men Shot In Yard In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men were shot early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The five men were standing in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. when an unknown man showed up and shot all the men in the legs. All five,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Landmark Plaque Added To Childhood Home Of Emmett Till

CHICAGO (CBS) — On what would have been Civil Rights icon Emmett Till’s 80th birthday, his childhood home in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood got a historic landmark plaque Sunday. City officials on Sunday presented the plaque outside the home at 64th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue. The plaque recognizes Till...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 90s Linger

CHICAGO (CBS)– The heat continues. Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with sunny skies. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties through Tuesday at 12 a.m. A cold front approaches later in the week, knocking temperatures down. Storm chances continue as...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Hot But Not Too Humid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brings quiet weather after severe storms in the Chicago area Saturday. Sunday will be hot. Expect hazy sunshine with a high of 93 degrees but lower humidity. The day will be mostly sunny with northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Monday brings sunshine and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy