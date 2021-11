WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Kenzie Martinez delivered a double double with a team-high 11 kills and 13 digs, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell in three sets to Lewis & Clark on Senior Night at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22. Prior to the match, the Blues honored seniors Rebecca Johnston, Emma Anderson and Tate Cadang for their contributions to Whitman volleyball. Johnston, who lost her leg after a bout with osteosarcoma, started and delivered the match's first serve in a very special moment for fans and family in attendance.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO