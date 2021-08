PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention says “the war has changed” because of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and with concerns rising across the country, at least two Philadelphia restaurants have changed their rules. Martha said Saturday it will require all guests to provide proof of vaccination to dine indoors or sit at its bar. The general manager told Eyewitness News their new policy is a result of feedback from staff. They also ran it by some of their regular customers that were all in favor of it. The restaurant said customers can either show their vaccine card or...