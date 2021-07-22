Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Nicky Jam to Headline Billboard Latin Music Week
Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, and Karol G will headline Billboard Latin Music Week, which will run from September 20th to September 24th at Miami’s Faena Forum. The theme of this year’s gathering, the biggest in the Latin music industry, is “The Beat of Latin Music,” and several live performances and panels will also include artists such as Anitta, Lunay, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and more.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0