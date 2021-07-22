Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Hill

Latino Conservation Week highlights the current climate crisis

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeUaz_0b5Bm6rQ00
© Getty Images

It's imprinted in our DNA. Latinos love the outdoors, every mountain, every tree, every river, and lake. Our “Madre tierra” connects us with our past, present and future. This week we commemorate the 8th year celebrating Latino Conservation Week, a moment to stop and encourage our community to enjoy nature. But, while Latino outdoor participation has grown over the years, the impact of climate change is increasingly limiting our ability to enjoy the outdoors, a reality that Latinos want to change.

Latinos had the highest outdoor participation rate growth, increasing about 6 percent annually for the past three years. In 2020, Latinos reported a participation rate of 48 percent — more than doubling their 2007 participation rate — and 30 percent also indicated outdoor recreation as one of their favorite things to do.

Although Latino outdoor participation continues to be lower in comparison with other ethnic groups, the numbers bring hope about what the future can entail, while our population keeps growing, and rediscovering nature in the United States. Unfortunately climate change is dangerously paddling against this current.

In 2019, wildfires burned 3.1 million acres on federal land, while 2020 saw a major increase, with 7.1 million acres burned. Additionally, 70 percent of the nationwide acreage burned by wildfires last year was on federal lands. These wildfires are making visits to state parks and National Parks, like Great Basin and Death Valley, impossible for months each year.

Last June, Utah’s Zion National Park received more than an inch of rain in an hour, which unleashed flash floods and mudslides, forcing authorities to close the park and endangering visitors and locals alike. The National Park Service states that climate change is already affecting coastal parks, which may experience stronger storms and flooding, while inland parks may see more frequent downpours and droughts.

Latinos understand the severity of the problem and are eager to see solutions coming from Congress that address the climate crisis, reduce pollution and promote environmental justice, while creating millions of jobs. More than 77 percent of Latinos believe that the global climate is currently changing. Eighty five percent of Latinos believe that climate change is a problem for Americans today, and 80 percent of Latinos believe that the country should make significant investments in clean energy.

Currently, several Latino young leaders are making their voices heard in the climate movement, but they can't do this alone. Latinos all over the United States, from all ages and occupations, we need to translate our preferences into a common voice. One that unifies us in the common cause to protect our Madre Tierra, one that shows every legislator how much we really care, and how urgent it is for them to act on climate action that reduces pollution, while creating clean energy jobs. That is the only road possible to turn the wheel on climate, the only road for us to honor, treasure, preserve and restore our precious Madre Tierra. The time is now. ¿Qué estamos esperando?

Maite Arce is executive director of Hispanic Access Foundation, Felipe Benitez is executive director of Corazon Latino, Antonieta Cadiz is director for Latino Media Climate Power.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

292K+
Followers
30K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Global Climate Change#Latinos#National Parks#Zion National Park#The National Park Service#Congress#Americans#Madre Tierra#Corazon Latino
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Advocates say bigger deal needed to meet climate crisis

Some climate change advocates are expressing disappointment with the Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution despite its provisions tackling global warming, arguing it doesn't do enough to fight a growing problem. While the advocates acknowledge the bill is a huge step forward compared to what previously has been considered by...
EnvironmentMidland Daily News

Reader urges Moolenaar to join Conservative Climate Caucus

When you think about the Pacific Northwest, what comes to mind? If you think of a place with cool to mild temperatures, with almost constant rain, think again, Recently, many places in the region have experiences all-time record high temperatures, and for several days in a row - 115 in Portland, 108 in Seattle, and a whopping 121 in Lytton, British Columbia. That, combined with the ongoing drought, has led to a myriad of issues - massive wildfires, one of which basically burned Lytton to the ground and an estimated one billion sea creatures (mussels, clams, sea stars) killed due to the excessive heat. And the summer is just getting started!
EnvironmentWashington Examiner

Conservatives and climate action are no longer an unlikely pair

Conservative action on the environment has come a long way in recent years. One might have a hard time imagining that more Republicans voted for a piece of critical climate legislation such as the Growing Climate Solutions Act than Democrats or that Republicans launched a 60-member caucus in the House dedicated to promoting conservative leadership on the environment. But this is now our reality, and it is thanks to the hard work of young activists who built a powerful movement.
Holyoke, MAwesternmassnews.com

Local conservation groups and leaders celebrate Latino conservation week

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Latino Outdoors Western Massachusetts partnered with several local conservation heroes and community groups to celebrate Latino conservation week. The group hosted a community event and guided hike at Anniversary Hill Park in Holyoke. The event took place from 10:00 Saturday morning until 3:00 in the afternoon. Latino Outdoors...
HomelessDeerfield Valley News

Current homeless crisis predates the pandemic

First, it is essential to understand how the current crisis concerning homelessness and related matters far predates the pandemic. There have been large numbers of persons living unhoused and are, once again, being abandoned to reside on the streets, underneath bridges, or in the woods, and so on. This was...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Exacerbating World Hunger, Report Shows

From melting ice caps and rising sea levels to record temperatures and extreme drought, climate change manifests in myriad ways and in myriad places. But it doesn’t just show up in the environment and in the weather. It also shows up at the dinner table, according to global charity Oxfam International, which this month published an ominous report on the state of world hunger, which it says is growing in part thanks to the climate crisis.
EnvironmentWashington Post

You should not be surprised that climate predictions may have been too conservative

The global consensus on how climate change will affect the planet is documented every few years by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an entity within the United Nations that compiles research on the subject with the assistance of thousands of volunteer scientists. The five reports compiled since 1990 have documented both updated estimates of the dire effects of global warming and the escalation of the factors that contribute to that warming.
EconomyJanesville Gazette

Your Views: Consumerism part of climate crisis, too

Human behavior doesn't change much until a crisis comes along, like the current drought, record high temperatures and wildfires spreading in the West. Add to that speculation in Florida that the building collapse in Surfside might've been directly or indirectly caused by rising sea levels. That tragedy demonstrates how humans often ignore warnings about an impending collapse. As a result, disasters could be happening to more Americans as time goes on thanks to global warming.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Climate crisis ‘will be worse than COVID’: Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that the climate crisis will be worse than the coronavirus pandemic and that Democrats are ready to respond with "big, bold action" unlike anything the U.S. and "this world has ever seen before." During a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Does the Micro Stuff Still Matter In a Climate Crisis?

A decade ago, Treehugger was full of tips on "how to go green," such as saving water by not rinsing your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Then the climate crisis really reared its ugly head and we pretty much stopped writing about little green steps and started writing more about the bigger sources of carbon. We even stopped saying "go green" because it became such a cliché, and sounded so 2010.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The all-hands-on-deck urgency of COVID must be applied to the climate crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons. It has made clear that to address a crisis we must recognize it as such. Denial is not a lifesaving response. If recognized, a crisis spurs collective action. Crisis accelerates scientific innovation and the rate of societal, economic, industrial transformation and shift. Such lessons are useful as they seek to confront the epochal planetary challenge of climate change.
IndiaPosted by
Grist

Humans are adaptable. But can we handle the climate crisis?

Why would humans not be able to adapt to climate change? Don’t humans adapt easily?. With all the extreme weather events that are happening in the world today, it can feel like the environmental changes that climate scientists have long warned us about are suddenly happening so fast. As such, I am sympathetic to a panicked reaction along the lines of: It’s all over, and we need to get in gear for our new Mad Max reality. But before you start recruiting a band of gauzy-gowned, machine gun-toting waifs, I think it’s worth revisiting the difference between climate mitigation and adaptation.
AgricultureTimes Union

Letter: Hold corporations accountable in climate crisis

Scientists are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change as record flooding is expected to occur in the next decade, which could severely damage infrastructure and displace coastal communities. Citizens have been encouraged to take measures in their daily lives to minimize their carbon footprint and slow the...
California StatePosted by
NRDC

California Legislation Takes Aim at the Climate Crisis

California has an opportunity to build on its climate leadership by passing the California Climate Crisis Act, Assembly Bill 1395, by Assembly Members Muratsuchi and C. Garcia and several co-authors. The bill codifies our state’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible and by no later than 2045, and to maintaining net negative greenhouse gas emissions every year thereafter.
EnvironmentChronicle

Inslee Calls for Investment to Fight Climate Change on Wildfire Call With Biden

OLYMPIA — No human intervention can stop wildfires while the climate "continues to ravage these forests," Gov. Jay Inslee told the president on Friday. Inslee joined six governors in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to discuss wildfire fighting and prevention. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming joined the call.
Environmentsciencealert.com

These Are The New Words The Climate Crisis Will Teach Us

One of the annoying things about global warming - besides the likelihood it will ravage life on Earth - is all the new words we are expected to learn in order to track our descent into climate chaos. Rising temperatures have not only boosted the intensity or frequency of major...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

What this summer means for the climate crisis

From Portland to New Orleans, heat watches, warnings, and advisories are in effect across 19 states. It’s just the latest in a series of extreme heat waves, floods and wildfires across the world that have been made worse by the ongoing climate crisis. How should we be thinking about how to solve all of these climate calamities?

Comments / 0

Community Policy