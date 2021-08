Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has been on the shelf since June 14, when elbow discomfort forced him to leave a start against the White Sox. The team later announced that Glasnow had inflammation in his throwing elbow, and soon thereafter he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL and flexor tendon. Glasnow had been rehabbing in the hopes of avoiding surgery, but according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Glasnow is likely facing Tommy John surgery in the near future: