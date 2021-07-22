Cancel
Quarterback competition at Auburn

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s got the most starts under center in the SEC coming into the 2021 season, but is Bo Nix the definite starter on the Plains?. There’s no question Nix needs to improve. He said today at media days that he had a good first year, but last year was more of a roller coaster. “I think pressure is a privilege and so all the added pressure is just more of an honor to be at Auburn playing quarterback,” Nix says. “I grew up kind of understanding that being Auburn’s quarterback would come with a lot of pressure but I’m excited, I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to play another season.”

#Birmingham#American Football#Wbrc#Sec#Auburn
