It's not easy for a rookie in the NBA to get drafted to a team that has championship aspirations, because it usually means the playing time will be sparse. That's what happened when Talen Horton-Tucker was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night in 2019 from the Orlando Magic. He played in just six games his rookie season, but in each opportunity he got in a game, he made the most of it and began to turn heads within the Lakers organization and around the league.