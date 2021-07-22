Cancel
Dead Space Plot Explained: What happened in the original game?

Cover picture for the articleWith the fan reaction to the announcement of the Dead Space remake, but many missed the franchise its first time around. After all, someone who is 20 now was only 8 when Dead Space came out. So many gamers are wondering what the game is about. We’ve summarized the plot of Dead Space below, so those who are just getting into the franchise can get a snapshot of the story before the remake comes out.

