Dead Space Plot Explained: What happened in the original game?

Update: As this blog was going live, EA officially revealed the new remake of Dead Space. We’ve included the trailer at the end of the blog. Very few horror games hold enough interest for fans to be mentioned for years to come. Some manage to make it so far into the public consciousness that they start to change, becoming shells of their former selves. While this did happen to Resident Evil, the same could be said about the sci-fi horror game Dead Space, the tale of engineer Isaac Clarke, and his fight against the hivemind known as the Necromorphs, as well as the insane cult of Unitology. However, with the series basically iced after the third game, could Dead Space come back for a fourth title? Due to the rumor mill this year, there’s a possibility that dead space is going to make a return, if that is the case, what would a Dead Space 4 look like? And what have players and companies learned about the horror genre in gaming to help prevent the death of one of EA’s beloved series?