Players From Marlboro Little League Are Making The Jersey Shore Proud

Playing in an all-star little league game was like playing in the World Series. When I played, looking back at it, the games were very passionate, the quality of play was awesome, and the fans were always supportive. No lie, I remember my Grandma yelling and cursing at a fan from the other team. I grew up in Wall Township, so I always played for the North Wall All-Stars. I think my grandma was cursing at a fan who was rooting for the South Wall All-Stars. Clearly, the rivalry was and still is intense HAHA!