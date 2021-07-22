Cancel
‘Good Morning America’ Will Feature Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen In Michael Strahan Sit-Down

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News show Good Morning America is fast becoming the confessional booth for celebrity image rehab. But it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get absolution. In the latest edition, country singer Morgan Wallen plans a sit-down on Friday morning with GMA co-host Michael Strahan. The discussion will be Wallen’s first since he was caught on video uttering a racial slur, resulting in severe career downsizing on several fronts.

MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Onstage During Nashville Concert

In his first major concert appearance since he was filmed using a racial slur in February, Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance during Luke Bryan's concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 30. According to People, Wallen's suprise appearance came after Bryan welcomed fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard to the stage.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Says He Used Racial Slur In A 'Playful' Manner After 'Partying All Weekend', But Knows It Was 'Ignorant'

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, July 23, to chat with Michael Strahan following his racial slur scandal. "There's going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, 'He's only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image; it's all a performance' ⁠— so what do you say to that?" Strahan asked the country singer.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Morgan Wallen Tells 'GMA' He's Donated $500,000 to Black Charities, Says Racial Slur Was Used 'Playfully and Ignorantly'

In his first interview with a news outlet since his racial-slur scandal broke six months ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan that his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Morgan Wallen speaks to 'GMA' about being filmed using racial slur

NEW YORK — Morgan Wallen is speaking out to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February and the fallout that ensued. In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, the country singer, 28, reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.
Charitiesallaccess.com

Morgan Wallen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Loud Records artist Morgan Wallen has created the More Than My Hometown Foundation, which aims to help young people in need find a forever family and support them in trying to build the best life possible. According to the website, the foundation "believes every young person deserves the best chance at a great life, by strengthening and fostering these four pillars: family, community, guidance and love." Named after Wallen's #1 single from a year ago, the foundation wants to help children, adolescents and teenagers find stable, loving homes that can help them "rebuild their confidence, self-belief, and to feel forever loved," the website explains. The organization seeks to partner with cities and towns to develop after-school programs that will help young people interact with "positive role models and community leaders."
CelebritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen to Address Racism Controversy in First Interview Since Leak on 'Good Morning America'

In a turn of events that should surprise absolutely no one, Morgan Wallen is getting a chance to apologize. The disgraced country singer is sitting down with host Michael Strahan on Friday's episode of Good Morning America in order to discuss the video footage where he was caught using a racial slur while drunk and the backlash that ensued. "There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, 'He’s only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image. It’s all a performance.' So what do you say to that?" Strahan asks in the preview clip. "I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy," Wallen replies. "I can only come tell my truth, and that’s all I know to do."

