‘Good Morning America’ Will Feature Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen In Michael Strahan Sit-Down
ABC News show Good Morning America is fast becoming the confessional booth for celebrity image rehab. But it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get absolution. In the latest edition, country singer Morgan Wallen plans a sit-down on Friday morning with GMA co-host Michael Strahan. The discussion will be Wallen’s first since he was caught on video uttering a racial slur, resulting in severe career downsizing on several fronts.deadline.com
