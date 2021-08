Carreras led the Mid-Wach A with 49 goals and 28 assists this season to help Algonquin finish 12-5 and earn the honor of the T&G Hometeam Player of the Year. Carreras did anything he could to help coach Matt Nofsinger and his teammates excel, playing a variety of positions and filling numerous roles as Algonquin reached the CMADA Division 1 final and fell to Longmeadow in the MIAA Central/West Division 2 quarterfinals. Carerras was named the MVP of the JV team as a freshman. Carreras will attend Boston College in the fall and will double major in history and political science. He is hoping to pursue a career in human rights work, particularly genocide prevention. Carreras comes from an athletic family, his brother plays lacrosse at St. John’s University, and two of his cousins played college sports and another swam for Team USA. He is the son of Clare and Ricardo Carreras of Southboro.