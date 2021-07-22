New Business! There’s A Delicious Bagel Shop Opening In Howell, New Jersey

You bet they eat out. Often and with gusto. At all sorts of places. With friends, family and each other. Here, they dish about their favorite haunts and what they crave. As a chef, I really appreciate places that are consistently good; they don’t have to be great. I love chicken. It’s like a peasant food, but it can really shine in the hands of someone who pays great attention to detail. Paul Holzheimer at the Grand Tavern in Neptune gets the skin crispy and the meat juicy, and that’s not easy. He’s done it roasted with charred broccolini; he’s done a fricasee, a salsa verde. He also does the best crab cake I’ve had north of Baltimore. Moist and buttery, no filler, and just a light sear. I also go to Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls. Chris Calabrese makes his own mozzarella and ricotta, perfect every time. lt almost makes me jealous.