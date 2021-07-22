A New Article Presents Why It's Important For Car Owners To Compare Auto Insurance Quotes

Usage-based insurance has grown considerably in recent years as drivers look to save as much money as possible, especially in light of the fact that many are driving less and less these days. Ford has already teamed up with Allstate, Verisk, Nationwide, and Liberty Mutual on UBI programs. Additionally, a program called Ford Insure, offered by Ford Credit and powered by Nationwide, is available to customers with connected vehicles via the FordPass and Lincoln Way apps. Now, a new car insurance partnership between Ford and OCTO Telematics aims to provide accurate auto insurance risk scores and in turn, more accurate pricing.