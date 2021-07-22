Cancel
Twins swap Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers

By Betsy Helfand
Pioneer Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a mentor. A friend. A father figure. A humanitarian. A slugger. A cheerleader. And so much more, something different to each person within the Twins clubhouse. He has an infectious giggle that can be heard from far distances. His penchant for napping prompted the Twins to create a nap room near their clubhouse. He wore a plush bathrobe at times last year in the Twins’ dugout and spent last summer cheering for himself during pregame introductions in empty stadiums across the Midwest.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

