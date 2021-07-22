Cancel
HHPD Asks State Attorney To Revoke Bond For Accused Child Molester

By Diane Coston
newsdaytonabeach.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Hill, FL - Holly Hill Police arrested 50-year-old Lawrence Williams, a foster parent, on Tuesday, July 20, on one charge of Sexual Battery on a Person Less than 12 Years of Age and another of Lewd/Lascivious Molestation on a Person Between Ages 12 and 18. Though the warrant was no-bond, Volusia County Judge Wesley Heidt set bond at $85,000, which Williams was able to pay, bonding out about 28 hours after being booked.

