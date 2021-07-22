Cancel
Asset Panda Adds SSO to New Microsoft Azure Active Directory Integration

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Only 6 weeks after launching its Azure Active Directory (AD) integration, asset tracking software company Asset Panda introduces Azure AD Single Sign-on (SSO). “This is the perfect example of our client feedback loop in action,” said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. “After releasing...

