Megan Fox wows in cut-out minidress and heart-shaped bra for new magazine cover
It’s Megan Fox’s world, we’re all just living in it. The 35-year-old actress continues to wow her fans on Instagram as she posts new selfies and modeling shots regularly. After making headlines for sharing a Pride Month post last month in which she reminded her followers that she’s been, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” the Transformers alum is again receiving attention, this time for a new magazine cover.champagneandshade.com
Comments / 0