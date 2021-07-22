Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Fox wows in cut-out minidress and heart-shaped bra for new magazine cover

By Natalie Zamora
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Megan Fox’s world, we’re all just living in it. The 35-year-old actress continues to wow her fans on Instagram as she posts new selfies and modeling shots regularly. After making headlines for sharing a Pride Month post last month in which she reminded her followers that she’s been, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” the Transformers alum is again receiving attention, this time for a new magazine cover.

champagneandshade.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
311K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bra#Cut Out#Lgbtqia#Transformers#Basic Magazine#Instagram View#Instagram A#Mgk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Steps Out in a Collared Minidress and Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga added some disco fun to a glamorous look last night. The "Born This Way" singer and House of Gucci actress was photographed in Manhattan last night. Gaga stepped out in a black structured minidress by Andrew Gn, which features byzantine jeweled buttons and a detachable collar. Gaga made the dress her own by replacing the standard pointed collar with one embellished with white flowers. She finished the look with black pointed Giuseppe Zanotti pumps with disco balls on the straps, and a pair of black sunglasses.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Her Kids Out in L.A.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t just about PDA and hitting big celeb events together … they’ve got that modern family look down too. Megan and MGK took her 3 kids — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — on a trip to the Color Me Mine paint studio Saturday in L.A., and the youngest looked like he took some paint home with him.
Relationshipscodelist.biz

Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.
MoviesElite Daily

Megan Fox Revealed She Agreed To A Movie Just So She Could Meet MGK

Plenty of iconic Hollywood couples have met on set. There’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker). The pair met while filming the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox admitted he was one of the reasons she signed on for the movie in the first place.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See the Interview That Made Megan Fox Stop Drinking

Megan Fox has sported some bold looks at movie premieres and awards shows over the course of her 15-year career, but it's what she said, not what she wore at one major Hollywood event that's her biggest red carpet regret. During an interview with Who What Wear in which she was asked to look back on some of her outfits over the years, Fox pointed to comments she made on the red carpet at the 2009 Golden Globes as the reason why she no longer drinks alcohol. And while she didn't mention what exactly she said or who she said it to, the 35-year-old actor, who referred to her behavior as "belligerent," made it pretty clear she was referring to her interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic. Read on to see what Fox had to say at the 2009 Golden Globes and find out why it led her to stop drinking.
Musicenstarz.com

Megan Fox Outs Traumatic, Embarrasing Reason Why She Stopped Drinking

Megan Fox confessed what truly pushed her to stopped drinking. What happened during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards still affects Fox. It was too bad that it also pushed her to stay away from alcoholic drinks. Speaking with Who What Wear, Fox recalled all the iconic styles she flaunted in...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Megan Fox Just Revealed The Incident That Made Her Give Up Alcohol

Megan Fox is known for telling it like it is, and in a new interview she has spoken candidly about the incident which compelled her to give up alcohol. During an interview with Who What Wear, the actress revealed that her watershed moment came at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009. She was seated at a suitably starry table with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers, and the champagne was flowing freely.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Megan Fox skips premiere due to coronavirus concerns

Megan Fox skipped the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ because of coronavirus concerns. The 35-year-old actress pulled out of the event at Regal LA Live on Monday (19.07.21) due to the ongoing worry of rising case numbers in the city, which has recently ordered people to start wearing masks when mixing indoors again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy