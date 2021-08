With the new Flexible Charging System, Mercedes-Benz has created a charging solution for anyone who does a lot of driving in an electric vehicle and therefore needs variable options for charging it. The scope of delivery includes various adapters for household sockets and industrial sockets as well as for public charging points and wallboxes, all of which can be connected to the Flexible Charging System or the control unit via ‘plug and play’. The system features an integrated Type 2 connector, so allowing the vehicle to be charged at up to 22 kW from any AC source.