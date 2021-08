Grab a helmet. Strap in tight. REAPER is on site for the premiere of his destructive new D&B single, “IMY,” coming to us via Bassrush. This masked marauder has been taking the low-end underworld by storm the past couple years, demolishing the boundaries between bass and drum & bass like few before him. This latest offering sees the rising prospect coupling that unmistakable energy with the engulfing sounds of bass, even tapping metal ready guitar and a yearning vocal by featured artist Bella Renee for further sonic diversification. REAPER had this to say about the new release: IMY is the intersection of some of my favorite elements of dance music. The angelic vocals that lead into heavy, churning basslines perfectly describes the resilient attitude of the song. I’ve always been impressed that Bassrush seeks out and shares drum and bass, and I’m excited that they will be expanding their dnb palette with the release of IMY. Can’t wait to bring some dnb flavor to some Bassrush events soon!